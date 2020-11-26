RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) President Sells $166,075.00 in Stock

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashley Chaffin Glover also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealPage alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $65.58 on Thursday. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 21.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.