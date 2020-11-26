Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.25.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $151.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

