Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR):

11/11/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

11/9/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/6/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/24/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/16/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/9/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $156.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

