Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2020 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/23/2020 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2020 – Royal Mail had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/20/2020 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/17/2020 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/13/2020 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/4/2020 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/24/2020 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

10/8/2020 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail plc has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.