Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) & SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Head to Head Review

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Rennova Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.18 -$1.14 million N/A N/A Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.00 -$48.03 million N/A N/A

SunLink Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SunLink Health Systems and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86% Rennova Health -233.31% N/A -158.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunLink Health Systems beats Rennova Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals. It also offers diagnostic imaging, radiology, surgery, nuclear medicine, wound care and hyperbaric medicine, intensive care, emergency care, and physical therapy services; and X-ray, mammography, bone densitometry, computed tomography, ultrasound, physical therapy, and laboratory services. In addition, the company provides blood and urine, toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. Further, it invests in and develops a suite of software products to its diagnostics business. Additionally, the company owns three hospitals, a physician's office in Tennessee, and a rural clinic in Kentucky. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.