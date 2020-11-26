Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) to post $6.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 million to $7.60 million. Repro Med Systems reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full-year sales of $27.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 million to $29.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.11 million, with estimates ranging from $31.41 million to $34.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repro Med Systems.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRMD shares. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $4.52 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of -452.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 6,500 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

