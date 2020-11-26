Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repro Med Systems.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRMD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of -452.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

