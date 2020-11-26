Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

CENTA opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.