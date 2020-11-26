Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Post Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

POST has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Shares of POST opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Post by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

