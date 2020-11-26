Research Analysts Set Expectations for Miragen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

MGEN opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

