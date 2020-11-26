ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 5,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00.

RMD stock opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,247,000 after buying an additional 72,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

