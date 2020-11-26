Reviewing Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) & Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Sonos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Sonos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonos $1.26 billion 1.87 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -427.20

Hollund Industrial Marine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hollund Industrial Marine and Sonos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 1 3 4 0 2.38

Sonos has a consensus target price of $19.36, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. Given Sonos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonos is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A Sonos -5.32% -12.52% -5.18%

Volatility & Risk

Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonos has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonos beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

