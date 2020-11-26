Reviewing International Tower Hill Mines (THM) and Its Competitors

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE: THM) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare International Tower Hill Mines to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.34% -5.31% International Tower Hill Mines Competitors -67.96% 1.16% -0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A -$3.83 million -68.00 International Tower Hill Mines Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million 2.48

International Tower Hill Mines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Tower Hill Mines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines Competitors 654 1878 1982 106 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 16.09%. Given International Tower Hill Mines’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Tower Hill Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines competitors beat International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

