Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,230 ($81.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,849.23 ($63.36).

RIO opened at GBX 4,913.25 ($64.19) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,639.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,604.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

