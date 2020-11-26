Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Riot Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Also, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $154,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

