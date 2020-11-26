Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$44.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) stock opened at C$87.58 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$37.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

