Robert J. Thomson Sells 70,000 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in News by 64.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of News by 946.8% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

