Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 10,741 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after buying an additional 3,527,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,359,000 after buying an additional 174,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 945,153 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,840,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

