Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 10,741 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after buying an additional 3,527,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,359,000 after buying an additional 174,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 945,153 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,840,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
