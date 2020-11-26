Robert S. Singer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,269.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert S. Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Consumer Edge lowered Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

