Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $288.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $267.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.47.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $256.43 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total transaction of $1,722,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

