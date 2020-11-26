Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.04.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $284.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $85,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,956.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $3,233,366.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,363 shares of company stock worth $59,605,269. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 120.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $9,942,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $5,653,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.