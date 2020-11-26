Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,200 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE:PAA opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

