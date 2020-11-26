Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,631 One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of One Liberty Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 343,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 42.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. Analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.