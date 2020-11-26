Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 23,703 Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 344,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 44.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 78,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.