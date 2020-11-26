Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 40,015 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

