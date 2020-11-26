Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $11.05 on Thursday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

