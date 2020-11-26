Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $157,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 1.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

