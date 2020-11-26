Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 119,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, National Securities downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

