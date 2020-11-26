Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.