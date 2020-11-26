Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 126.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Regions Financial by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

