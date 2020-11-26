Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348,446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,411 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NYSE GPMT opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a PE ratio of -137.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

