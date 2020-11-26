Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFA. JMP Securities upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.