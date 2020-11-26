Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $594,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

