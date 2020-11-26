Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in The Boeing by 134.7% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 24,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 107.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

BA opened at $217.61 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $374.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.76.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

