Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Criteo stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

