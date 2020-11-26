Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.