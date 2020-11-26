Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of SKT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $926.12 million, a P/E ratio of 141.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

