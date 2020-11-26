Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Friday. Root has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $29.48.
Root Company Profile
