Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Friday. Root has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

