Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of Root stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

