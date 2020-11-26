Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

