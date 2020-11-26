Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

