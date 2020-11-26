Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROOT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of Root stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

