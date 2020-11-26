Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $413.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $413.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

