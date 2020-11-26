Rosenblatt Securities Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $82.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

