Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.93

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 16600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

