Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.89 ($12.82).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.14 ($10.75) on Monday. E.ON SE has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.75.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.