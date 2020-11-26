Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.89 ($12.82).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.14 ($10.75) on Monday. E.ON SE has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.75.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

