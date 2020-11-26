Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
MAX opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $52.93.
About MediaAlpha
