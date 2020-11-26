Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of AMD opened at $86.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

