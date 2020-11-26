Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $311,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,303.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nutanix by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

