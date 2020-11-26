Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.22 ($61.44) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.63.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

