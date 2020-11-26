Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.22 ($61.44) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

